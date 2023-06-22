Landlocked cathedral welcomes in the seaside with return of handmade beach event

Lichfield Cathedral's 'The Beach' is to return next month for all to enjoy. Pictured: Chris Lockwood

Lichfield Cathedral is all set for the return of its popular free beach day as they fill in the courtyard with deck chairs, towels and plenty of soft sand.

Back by popular demand, the beach will return to the cathedral from Saturday, July 22, to Sunday, September 3, with plenty of refreshments and activities for small and big children.

The Right Reverend Jan McFarlane, Dean of Lichfield, said: "Come for the day, bring a picnic and enjoy the sand trickling through your toes.

"Join in with children and adults alike, making sandcastles, sunbathing, and simply enjoying relaxing in one another's company."

Lichfield Cathedral hosts events through the school holidays, including free craft clubs, art installations, and craft events.

This year the Lichfield Cathedral is adding a water element to the beach, with a new water play area being installed on the west front for younger children to enjoy.

Right Rev Jan MacFarlane continued: "Life is tough at the moment, with worries about household bills and the cost of living.

"Child-like play is good for us grown-ups as well as the little ones. Please know that you are always welcome at Lichfield Cathedral – your cathedral."

The landlocked beach will officially open on Saturday, July 22, and will be free to enter for all until September 3. The new water area will also be available to visit every Monday and Friday during the school holiday from 10am to 12pm.