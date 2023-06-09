Flying Scotsman to pass through Staffordshire this weekend - where you can see it

The Flying Scotsman arriving at Stafford Railway Station. Photo: Ian Knight instagram: @Zort70

This year marks 100 years of the express passenger loco, which was the first to officially reach 100mph on British railway lines back in 1934.

Flying Scotsman will haul 'The Cheshireman', a private railtour from London Euston to Chester and return.

THE FLYING SCOTSMAN: The Flying Scotsman locomotive.

As part of the journey, 'The Cheshireman' will be passing through Lichfield Trent Valley, Rugeley and Stafford stations before continuing its journey to Chester.

Nuneaton will be the final stop to pick up passengers before it passes through Lichfield.

The Flying Scotsman arriving at Stafford Railway Station. Photo: Ian Knight instagram: @Zort70

After spending several hours in Chester, Flying Scotsman will make the return journey to London Euston, passing through the same stations.

While the trip itself is fully booked up, anyone wanting to catch a glimpse of the legendary locomotive will be able to do so as it stops in the region.

Exact times have so far not been released.

The Railway Touring Company, which has organised the trip, has said: "Due to safety reasons, timings are not available for public viewing."

Timings for trains pulled by Flying Scotsman have often been closely guarded due to trespass incidents as people try to set their eyes on the 100-year-old loco.