Late Night Out at Birmingham's Bullring this Friday

Bullring Presents, Late Night Out is on Friday, May 26.
It is running from 9pm until 12 midnight nand is being hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Ginny Lemon.
The event will feature music producer and promoter Jodie Harsh with a DJ set and Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle,.
Music will also be provided by Ginny’s fellow Drag Race UK star Black Peppa and DJs from Gaydio.
A bar will be opened at the centre especially for the event.
Tickets are available now from bullring.co.uk/events/late-night-out for £25 and 20 per cnt of ticket sales will go directly to Birmingham LGBTQ+ charity. Throughout the evening there will also be a chance to purchase raffle tickets to help raise additional funds for the charity.
The iconic Bullring Bull will be dressed up for the occasion.
Danielle Bozward, marketing manager at Bullring & Grand Central, said: “We’re so excited to be hosting the Bullring Presents, Late Night Out event with Gaydio at the end of the month. We can’t wait to showcase some of the best talent in the Midlands with Ginny Lemon and Black Peppa, and see UK artists Jodie Harsh and Nadine Coyle take to the Bullring stage, whilst raising money for such an important charity. The event is going to be a fantastic opportunity for our guests to celebrate and have fun, we’re all ready for a night of love, music and partying."