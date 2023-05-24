Late Night Out at Birmingham's Bullring this Friday

Ginny Lemon with the Bullring bull

Bullring Presents, Late Night Out is on Friday, May 26.

It is running from 9pm until 12 midnight nand is being hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Ginny Lemon.

The event will feature music producer and promoter Jodie Harsh with a DJ set and Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle,.

Music will also be provided by Ginny’s fellow Drag Race UK star Black Peppa and DJs from Gaydio.

A bar will be opened at the centre especially for the event.

Tickets are available now from bullring.co.uk/events/late-night-out for £25 and 20 per cnt of ticket sales will go directly to Birmingham LGBTQ+ charity. Throughout the evening there will also be a chance to purchase raffle tickets to help raise additional funds for the charity.

The iconic Bullring Bull will be dressed up for the occasion.