Market to bring flavours from around the world to Walsall town centre this week

The market will be held in Walsall town centre

Visitors to Walsall Market can dine on a range of cuisines, including Caribbean, Indian street food, German bratwurst and a selection of sweet treats.

There will also be a number of handmade crafts and ornaments from North Africa and South America available to customers.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader and portfolio holder for regeneration at Walsall Council, said: "The continental market is always a huge success and it's great to welcome it back once again.

"The market brings a great atmosphere to the town centre so I'd encourage everyone to come along and experience the sights, sounds and smells of the continent."