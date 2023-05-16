Notification Settings

Market to bring flavours from around the world to Walsall town centre this week

By Isabelle Parkin

A pop-up continental street market featuring flavours from across the globe is set to return to Walsall town centre tomorrow.

The market will be held in Walsall town centre
Visitors to Walsall Market can dine on a range of cuisines, including Caribbean, Indian street food, German bratwurst and a selection of sweet treats.

There will also be a number of handmade crafts and ornaments from North Africa and South America available to customers.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader and portfolio holder for regeneration at Walsall Council, said: "The continental market is always a huge success and it's great to welcome it back once again.

"The market brings a great atmosphere to the town centre so I'd encourage everyone to come along and experience the sights, sounds and smells of the continent."

The market will be held in the town centre on Park Street alongside Walsall Market from Wednesday to Saturday.

