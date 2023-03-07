Oh what a night! The Jersey Boys show coming to Wolverhampton

Pictured from left, Blair Gibson, Michael Pickering, Dalton Wood and Dan O'Brien

The show will be running at the Grand Theatre until March 18 with the famous boys in red playing a string of well-known tracks from the musical, including Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry, Oh What a Night and Can't Take My Eyes Off You.

Blair Gibson, who is 25 and from Edinburgh, is starring as Bob Gaudio.

He said: "We rehearsed for this for about five weeks back in October 2021, so we are coming towards the end of the 18-month run."

"We had some new cast members join in September of last year – but we are pretty solid about what we are doing at this point, we are just taking in the new space and then we are good from there for the rest of the two-week run.

"Touring in different places stops it feeling pretty stagnant, there is always something fresh about the show even though the material is always the same and the music is always the same – every night we are doing the same job just in a different space which changes it pretty drastically."

The cast members who will be performing at the Lichfield Street venue also include Michael Pickering who will be starring as Frankie Valli, Dalton Wood who will be playing Tommy DeVito and Dan O'Brien who will appear as Nick Massi as an understudy for the first few nights, with the role ordinarily played by Christopher Short.

Three of the four Jersey Boys have performed in the role before, with Michael having starred in the show when it first came to Grand Theatre seven years ago.

The 37-year-old added: "You never lose the feeling of the iconic suit, you turn up to the first day of a new venue and put the suit on and say 'yes, this is it'.

"I think that is why the Jersey Boys family has so many returning people because of the feeling of it, it doesn't lose its special touch."

Jersey Boys tells the behind-the-scenes story of the highs and lows of the 1960s band, The Four Seasons, with a particular focus placed on Frankie Valli who was the leader of the group.

Dalton, who is 28 and from Bradford, added: "The appeal has to be the music, people know Frankie Valli's voice and that style of singing.

"And the second part of the appeal is the story about how this band got together and what they went through.

"It is a true-to-life story and its quite amazing really seeing all of the things they go through."

Dan, from Devon, described the show as a "fast-moving train" which is exciting when you get on and is a "power house" at the end.