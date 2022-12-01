What's on across Midlands as region really starts to get festive this weekend

Some of the colourful Christmas characters you will meet during a visit to the Black Country Living Museum over the next few weeks

Shopping centres, markets, churches and community centres are among those leading the charge in spreading Christmas cheer this weekend, as the nation prepares to enter the most magical season.

This year Black Country Living Museum has promised its biggest set of events yet, decorating the museum for the season with lots of greenery, lighting and plenty of Christmas Trees.

Tom Dipple, programme development manager at the Black Country Living Museum, said: "Our range of Christmas events has proven incredibly popular with bookers already, we can't wait to welcome them back for the festive season.

"Our ever-popular Santa Hunts have not all sold out, but we've still got limited tickets available for our other two special events, and our daytime programme celebrates the changing of Christmas time through time."

The now festive-inspired museum is available to visit, where visitors can expect to see age-appropriate winter dress, Festive-inspired food and games, and maybe even a few of Santa's elves leaving the workshop.

Tickets for all of the Black Country Living Museum events can be found online at bclm.com

Here's what else is in store for merry makers this weekend:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

GRAND STATION , Sun Street, Wolverhampton. A Grand New York Christmas. Christmas is back at the Grand Station. Experience an extravagant New York-themed night, featuring a festive meal, live entertainment and a spectacular Christmas party to make up for two lost years. Tickets £54.17. Show starts at 6.30pm, with dinner served at 7.30pm

NEWHAMPTON ART CENTRE, Dunkley Street Wolverhampton. Desi Central Comedy Show. Desi Central is brought to you by LuvEntertainment, a multiple award-winning provider of comedy events since 2009. The group prides itself in presenting quality champion comedians who appeal to all backgrounds. Join them for an evening of fun and laughter with Tommy Sandhu, Aatif Nawaz, Eshaan Akbar and Kane Brown. Tickets £18, doors open at 8.30pm

MIDLANDS ART CENTRE, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham. French Film Festival. Join the Midlands Art Centre this December for another exceptional selection of films taken from the world of French cinema, including titles from established names (Oscar winner Michel Hazanavicious), exciting newcomers (debut feature filmmaker Lola Quivoron) and cult favourites (prolific director Quentin Dupieux). Tickets £9 showing times start at 6pm.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

UTILITA ARENA, King Edwards Road, Birmingham. Join Dublin-based pop group Westlife this December as they preform their greatest hits as part of their 'Wild Dreams Tour', the band says: "We are incredibly excited to announce news of The Wild Dreams Tour and to finally get back to performing." The band is best known for their greatest hits Flying Without Wings and World Of Our Own, Ticket prices from £52.75, doors at 6pm.

CHESLYN HAY COMMUNITY AND SPORTS CLUB, 29 Station Street, Cheslyn Hay. Join the team at Cheslyn Hay Community and Sports Club for their annual Christmas Fair. The club will have bric-a-brack stalls and games for kids, as well as various festive treats and drinks on offer. Join the team as they provide a good festive start to the Christmas period. Event is free to attend, with tables available to book for £5, starting at 12 noon.

NORTH STREET SOCIAL, North Street, Wolverhampton. Reggae Brunch. The craziest brunch is returning to Wolverhampton with a reggae twist, join the team of the North Street Social Club as they provide good food, good music and great vibes in their very own Christmas Reggae Brunch Special. Event will feature prizes and karaoke Tickets £10. Doors open at 1pm.

BLACK COUNTRY LIVING MUSEUM, Tipton Road, Dudley. Merry Makers. Explore shops, houses and workshops as historic characters welcome in the yuletide workforce. Meet Christmassy characters and learn what elves, toy soldiers and even sugar plum fairies do to help the world get ready for the most magical time of year. Ticket prices £23, available entry times can be found on the Black Country Living Museum website with times starting at 10am,

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

LICHFIELD CATHEDRAL, The Close, Lichfield. Christmas Lights Special Service. Join members of Lichfield Cathedral as the light fades outside for carols, readings and prayers and watch as members of the cathedral light the gigantic Christmas Tree. The short service will begin inside before moving outside to showcase all of the Christmas lights and decorated Christmas fir tree, just remember to bring your own battery-operated festive lantern. The event is free to attend, with donation taken at the event. Doors open for the service at 5pm.