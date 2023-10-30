BGT's D-Day Darlings launching community choir at Black Country Living Museum

The D-Day Darlings at Black Country Living Museum

People from the region are invited to join the new choir, headed by The D-Day Darlings, which will take place every Monday between 7-9pm.

The group aims to bring together a vibrant community of people who share a love of singing with a passion for remembrance and honouring past and present members of the armed forces.

The choir is the latest to be launched by founder Katie Ashby, creator and lead singer of The D-Day Darlings, with choirs already established in Birmingham, Tamworth and Coalville.

Katie said: “I’m thrilled to be opening up our glorious choir at Black Country Living Museum.

"The Museum has such a special place in my heart, the 1940s Weekend being one of the very first events The D-Day Darlings ever performed at, and we’re always welcomed with that Black Country warmth.

“We are so looking forward to bringing our beautiful community together each week to create great music, friendship and memories with amazing opportunities at the museum and beyond.”

Choirmaster Gladstone Wilson, of Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, will provide musical direction, with all abilities welcomed and no previous singing experience necessary.

Gladstone has expertise across many fields of the music industry, having produced musical arrangements for ITV’s X-Factor, as well as supporting artists such as Bobby Womack, Tracey Chapman and Eternal.

The choir will be able to record and perform alongside The D-Day Darlings, as well as lots of other opportunities throughout the year.

It will be led by Lindsey Butler, who was born and raised in the Black Country and who has been in the music business since the age of nine.

Lindsey appeared on 1980s talent show New Faces, performed at Reading Festival and reached the Battle Rounds of The Voice 2012 on ‘Team Tom’.

Claire Packer, head of audiences and communications at the museum in Dudley, said: “We’re delighted to welcome The D-Day Darlings as they launch their new choir. The people of the Black Country are passionate people and we can’t wait to hear their voices echo around the museum.”

Membership of the choir will cost £32 per month.