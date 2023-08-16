Male voice groups get ready to raise the roof in concert at Dudley Town Hall

Members of the Gentlemen Songsters get set for their gig at Dudley Town Hall

The Gentlemen Songsters and special guests the Sons of Pitches will be performing at the venue on October 6.

The Dudley-based Songsters are a 65 member male voice choir, whose repertoire runs from the classics through to musicals and pop classics.

Their four-part harmonies have been entertaining audiences and raising thousands of pounds for charities for over 65 years.

Special guests, the Sons of Pitches are a multi award-winning vocal group that combine searing solos, harmonies and sensational beat-boxing.

In 2015 they became the first winners of Gareth Malone’s Naked Choir competition.

Since then they have developed a growing international reputation.

They are currently touring the UK with their ‘best bits’ featuring many fans’ favourites from across the past decade.

Ken Crane, the Songsters’ chairman, said: “This is definitely something unique and different.

"We’re excited to welcome the Sons of Pitches to Dudley to share the stage with the Songsters.

"This should appeal to supporters of both groups, but also to any music lovers looking for a new experience.”

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets for adults cost between £20 and £25, and are £15 for children under the age of 16.