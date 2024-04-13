Joe Lycett reveals real artist behind 'Banksy' mural – and they're from the Black Country

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The comedian, who lives in Kings Heath, south Birmingham has finally put the rumours to bed about the mural that appeared in the city centre overnight on April 3.

A girl, assumed to be Dorothy, is painted reaching for a pair of red heels hanging from an electric cable. The artwork can be found on the wall of Sidewalk bar on Kent Street.

The big reveal came after Joe admitted to spreading fake news as part of a ploy to see how much of it was reported in the news – ahead of the launch of the second series of his Channel 4 show, Late Night Lycett, which is filmed in Birmingham.

He revealed on the first episode that he and the show's production team were behind the news of the supposed Banksy mural, when in fact it was painted by Black Country artist Dion Kitson.

One of the artist's TikTok's shows him plastering a cut-out of Princess Diana on a wall somewhere in Birmingham, reaching 6.2 million views.

Joe, who's an artist himself, gave Dion a glowing review saying he's a 'very talented lad'.

The comedian and presenter also revealed that his team were behind the fake news story of a footballer's bruise that resembled Prince Harry.