What to expect and what to see as dog show Crufts returns to Birmingham's NEC

The NEC Birmingham will welcome thousands of dogs, dog owners and supporters to the 2024 edition of Crufts from Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 10, marking the 33rd year of the famous dog show being held at the NEC.

Established in 1891, Crufts is the greatest dog show in the world and attracts thousands of dogs with their owners and handlers, displaying their dogs' skills and abilities to adoring crowds.

Dogs of all breeds, shapes and sizes will be at the show

In 2023, Crufts welcomed 155,000 attendees, and that is not including the dogs, and organisers are looking forward to welcoming dogs of all different breeds, along with their owners and handlers/

Ahead of the start of the show on Thursday, here are a few frequently asked questions about the show and what people can expect from the 2024 show.

Who organises Crufts?

The dog show is organized by The Kennel Club, the UK's largest organization dedicated to the welfare of dogs, and showcases various dog breeds competing in conformation, obedience, agility, and other events.

Who was Best in Show in 2023?

Last year's Best in Show winner was Orca, a four-year-old curly-coated Lagotto Romagnolo, in what was the first-ever win at Crufts for a dog of that breed.

Javier Gonzalez Menicote from Croatia with Orca, a Lagotto Romagnolo, who won the coveted title of Best in Show in 2023

How did Crufts get its name?

Crufts is named after its founder, Charles Cruft.

Charles was a British businessman initially employed as a general manager for a dog biscuit manufacturer and went on to organise the first Crufts dog show as a marketing event for the company.

The event gained popularity and recognition over the years and eventually became what is today one of the most prestigious dogs show in the world.

What can you experience at Crufts?

One of the most exciting aspects of Crufts is the world-famous Best in Show competition, where the top dog from each breed group competes for the coveted title.

Crufts is not just a celebration of dogs, it is also a hub for dog enthusiasts and professionals.

Visitors can browse through numerous stalls featuring a diverse range of dog-related products, get expert advice from trainers and breeders, and even witness special dog activities like heelwork to music.

Swarovski collars from Diamond Dogs are among the products people can treat their pets to

Crufts also highlights the special bond people share with canines, recognising the significant impact that our faithful companions have on their lives and the encouragement they provide during challenging times through The Kennel Club Hero Dog competition.

In recent years, Crufts has embraced technological advancements. Livestreaming, social media platforms are abuzz with updates, photos and stories, ensuring that even those unable to attend in person can stay connected and engaged.

What is the main attraction of the show?

Dog showing is the UK’s most popular canine activity and is the main attraction of Crufts.

Across four days, dogs are judged on how well they conform to their breed’s standards.

The best of each breed then competes against each other for the Best in Group title, representing their specific group, and the seven winners of each group then go on to compete for the prestigious ‘Best in Show’ title, where the judge selects the overall champion of the entire show.

What can I see in the main arena?

No visit to Crufts is complete without a trip to the main arena.

Take a seat under the lights and witness a whole range of dog activities, including agility, flyball, heelwork to music and more.

West Midlands Police will be there to show off their dogs' talents

Where can I go to see the different dogs on show?

The Discover Dogs area of Crufts is a dog-lover’s dream, giving people the opportunity to meet and interact with more than 200 different dog breeds.

Learn all about their different characteristics and personalities and, for anyone looking to get a dog, find the right breed.

Where can I go to buy things on the day?

Crufts offers an extensive shopping experience with hundreds of stalls for people to browse and buy everything they need for their dog.

This ranges from dog food, through to leads and collars, beds, and grooming items.

There is also the official Crufts merchandise stand, where people can shop this year’s range and even pick up something for their dog-loving friends too.

How much are tickets to the event?

If you are looking to book in advance, tickets to the Thursday and Friday show are £21 for adults and £14 for concessions, which applies to children aged between nine and 15, over 65s and students.

Tickets to the Saturday are £28 for adults and £17 for concessions, while Sunday tickets are £23 for adults and £16 for concessions, while Obedience Ring reserved seating is £12 per day and Best in Show seating is £26 for arena-only seating and £42 for Sunday Exhibition Terrier and Hound and Best in Show joint ticket.

If you want to buy tickets on the day, Thursday and Friday tickets are £24 adults and £17 concession, Saturday tickets are £32 adult and £20 concession and Sunday tickets are £26 adults and £19 concessions.

These tickets are subject to availability and can be purchased by going to theticketfactory.com/the-kennel-club/online/

To find out more about Crufts and the different events taking place, go to crufts.org.uk