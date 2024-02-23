Opening date revealed as Snobs nightclub set for move to new Birmingham venue

The nightclub will close its current premises on Smallbrook Queensway after a final night on Saturday, March 2.

It will then reopen 10 days later - of Wednesday, March 13 - in Cumberland House at 200 Broad Street, bringing with it all 45 current staff and creating another 15 jobs.

The new venue will have a 1,450-audience capacity in what will be a downstairs bar and clubroom, with two club dance rooms upstairs.

Opening night will feature a VIP launch event, followed by Snobs Wednesday, the student night.

The regular indie and alternative pop night called Rehab Friday will follow on March 15, with the alternative night out called Loaded Saturday coming the following day.

Dozens of builders, floor specialists, plasterers and electricians are currently busy on a total refurbishment of what was formerly Velvet Music Rooms. The venue has been stripped down to its original brickwork with a new design by architects Tibbatts Abel now being created.

This involves the most up-to-date electronics and lighting, including 102 huge LED light boxes on the ceilings. There will also be up to 400 life-sized ‘Snobs faces’ coming out of the walls, recreating one of the club’s original design features.

Snobs, founded more than 50 years ago, has made the move because its current Smallbrook Queensway base has been put at risk as part of the city’s regeneration plans.

Wayne Tracey, the owner of Snobs, explained how the move has resulted in a “fantastic opportunity” to relaunch the club using the latest 21st Century designs and electronics.

Mr Tracey said: “The opening of the new Snobs on Broad Street will be a major landmark in the club’s history, making it Birmingham’s most modern and most popular dance venue.

“Our architects at Tibbatts Abel have done a magnificent job on the design and dozens of skilled workers are now putting in long hours every day of the week on the final fittings.

“We are thrilled to have such a great position of Broad Street to continue the great name, brand, reputation and nightlife that everyone in Birmingham knows as Snobs.

“All 45 staff are coming with us from the club’s old venue, and we will be creating around 15 new jobs because of longer opening hours due to more passing trade in the daytime.”

Mike Olley, general manager of Westside Business Improvement District, said: “The new Snobs will quickly become the place to go to enjoy nightlife on Birmingham’s ‘golden mile’ of Broad Street.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Snobs, and having spoken to Wayne I know he’s looking forward to not only attracting all the club’s existing custom but also the area’s extra footfall.

“We have hundreds of conferences at the nearby ICC every year, top hotels in the area, and visitors looking for somewhere else to go after nights out at places like The Rep theatre and the Utilita Arena.”

Snobs was first opened in 1972 at Beneficial House on Suffolk Street Queensway by the Berrow brothers, who also owned the city’s Rum Runner venue and once managed Duran Duran.

The late Gary Daniel took the club on and transformed it into the indie and alternative pop venue it has been for the last three decades.

Current owner Wayne Tracey bought the club in 2002 and in September 2014 moved it to Smallbrook Queensway.