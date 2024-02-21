Dream show for Disney fans to hit Birmingham this year - how to get tickets

Following on from its debut in the UK at the London Coliseum last year, Disney In Concert: The Sound of Magic, a celebration of over 100 years of Disney experience through its music, will tour the UK for the first time in 2024.

The symphonic celebration will see renowned Novello Orchestra bring to life the soundtracks and characters from the Walt Disney Animation Studios and more to life, on the concert hall and big screen in a live-to-film concert like never before.

The tour will begin at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on 4th June, before calling at Bath, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, and Birmingham before its finale at London’s Eventim Apollo on 13th June.

It's at Birmingham Symphony Hall on June 11.

The poster.

This newly imagined concert takes you on a magic carpet ride through the most memorable song, score and movie moments of The Walt Disney Company, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Moana, Alice in Wonderland, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Frozen, The Lion King, Fantasia, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast, and more.

The show premiered in London at the Coliseum last year, with London Theatre Reviews awarding it 5*s in their review, stating: "It is a truly sumptuous multimedia experience: iconic film scenes throughout the decades are projected on a giant screen, whilst the magical musical moments are brought to life by The Novello Orchestra."

Disney In Concert: The Sound of Magic is under the direction of an acclaimed creative team, including Creative Director Amy Tinkham, Music Director Giles Martin and Arranger and Orchestrator Ben Foster.

Tickets went on pre-sale on Wednesday, February 21 at 10am and they go on general sale on Friday, February 23 at 10am.

Visit disneytickets.co.uk for more information.