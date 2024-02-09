Display imitating the Northern Lights to light up the skies over Birmingham

Birmingham’s Bullring & Grand Central will play host to a stunning immersive art piece depicting the magic of the Northern Lights this half-term.

Borealis will appear every evening, from today until February 18 on St Martin’s Walk, to light up the city’s skies.

'Artivist' Dan Acher has taken Borealis to 40 cities and across four continents, showcasing his magical masterpiece that fuses together creativity and technology.

The installation is an immersive light and sound experience with a custom score by French composer Guillaume Desbois.

Artivist Dan Acher’s ‘Borealis’ will be at Birmingham Bullring from February 9-18

The spectacle is created by shining beams of light through particle clouds to recreate the spectacular Aurora Borealis, known as the Northern Lights.

The artwork will change hour by hour and day by day due to variations in wind, humidity, and temperature.

Mr Acher said: “Borealis has been produced to shift our emotional experience of familiar urban landmarks and awaken a shared conscience, by creating something magical - something that shouldn’t naturally be there. Variations in the atmosphere make Borealis an ever-changing installation – it’s always unique.

"At the end of the day, we can only set the stage for the effect to appear. Ultimately, nature holds the final say.

Artivist Dan Acher’s ‘Borealis’ will be at Birmingham Bullring from February 9-18

"Gathering under its hypnotic dance we come together, beyond our differences, in the face of something far greater than us. As our planet’s climate breaks down, the question arises: will technology one day replace everything that nature currently provides for us?”

Borealis’ most recent appearances include Montpellier in France and Madrid in Spain.

The installation’s nine-day residence at the Bullring will be followed by a trip to Adelaide in Australia, where it will remain until the spring.

Artivist Dan Acher’s ‘Borealis’ will be at Birmingham Bullring from February 9-18

Danielle Bozward, marketing manager at the Bullring & Grand Central, said: “For 20 years, Bullring has proudly sat in the heart of Birmingham – a city that embraces arts, culture, and innovation in abundance. I am so excited that we are lucky enough to welcome Dan and his phenomenal installation; giving the city a chance to experience a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

"The Northern Lights are one of the world’s most famous natural wonders and this half-term, shoppers, families, couples, and friends can get a taste of it right here at Bullring.”

Borealis is free to attend, running every evening from 4pm to 9pm.

During its residence, car parking at the Bullring will be a flat rate of £3.75 between 4.01pm and 9.59pm.