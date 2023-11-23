You can leave the Good Food Show Winter with a full belly feeling merry

The first day of the four day exhibition at the NEC saw thousands descend on Birmingham to see a slew of celebrity chefs showed off their skills to the crowds.

Masterchef winner and all round wonder woman Nadiya Hussain did three presentations in The Big Kitchen, which costs punters £2 extra and needs to be pre-booked to get in, and every time she spoke it was standing room only cementing her place among the chef stratosphere.

Continental chef Gennaro Cofrentaldo wowed audiences twice and Greg Rutherford gave visitors some top tips to ensure their Christmas dinner will be a winner.

The Wild Kitchen proved popular with Chris Bavin, who had the audience in stitches with his stand up shtick, he was showing how cooking can always be creative. He combined burgers with roast potatoes and created a sprout relish, and a sprout coleslaw. Sponsored by Maldon Salt, the chef mentioned it so often if he brought a Bible out Lot's wife would be sponsored by Maldon Salt.

There is no getting away from Christmas right now and there was a whole stage dedicated to Yuletime at the show. Dominique Woolf, Helena Busiakiewicz from the BBC Good Food Magazine and Calum Harris all entertained audiences with their own twist on that Festive meal so many dread.

The Great Cookbook Challenge winner Dominique Woolf demonstrated how sprouts at Christmas do not have to be a soggy mess, avoided by all, but can be the cool kid on the table. The half-Thai chef's Kung pao-style Brussels sprouts with chorizo could be rustled in the time it takes a toddler to rip all the wrapping paper off their presents.

For those with cash to splash the Good Food Restaurant was offering three courses for £30.95 and the couple we spoke to were raving about their classic prawn cocktail, creamy fish and leek pie, and Pistachio tiramisu.

However, those wanting to get freebies instead of forking out, could easily have drunk themselves merry and filled their belly with all the samples.

Everyone walked out with a goodie bag with everything from peanut butter, oils and Flexitol foot cream. Ed Sheeran fans were also in for a treat with a bottle of his Tingly Ted's hot sauce. Even dogs waiting at home for their owners will get a surprise with a Winalot Sunday dinner included in the goody bag.

The Good Food Show is on until Sunday, for more information https://www.bbcgoodfoodshow.com/.