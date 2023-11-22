Walsall singer will unveil brand new album and the new Generation Choir at weekend gig

The event will feature the Black Country Gospel Choir and some of the best known local musicians from the genre including the McGregor family, quartet Divine and the former Remission band.

Lead vocalists include Dalton and his daughter former Stars in their Eyes contestant Rachel Kerr.

Dalton says: “I thought my song writing days were over, having been active in gospel music for the last 50 years.

"However, over recent times I began receiving a number of songs in my dreams, which I can only attribute to the Lord and that inspired me to pick up my pen and produce music once more.

Rachel Kerr

“Exactly two years on from writing the first song, I’m so proud and relieved to see the project finally completed and hope the album will be a tremendous blessing to all those who attend on the night or hear it in the coming weeks, months and years.”

At aged 16 Rachel performed as singer Aaliyah on ITV's Stars in Their Eyes and has a solo following.

The new album titled 'Thankful' will be unveiled at the concert at Handsworth New Testament Church of God, 240-244 Lozells Road off George Street in Handsworth, in Birmingham, which recently marked its 70th anniversary.

Tickets are available and priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children six to 12-year-olds. Copies of the new CD will be available priced at £10.

To book phone 07990 698 527 or visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/daltonkerr-the-generation-choir-live-in-concert-tickets-654875559427