Gospel music giant revealed he was in US hospital days before Black Country concert

The Grammy winner told the audience at Bethel Convention Centre in West Bromwich that he was admitted to hospital days before flying from New York with The Love Fellowship Choir and that his doctors at first thought he had suffered a heart attack.

In between songs at the long-awaited concert Hezekiah, who last performed in the UK 27 years ago, revealed: "I didn't want to alarm anyone as people came here tonight from as far away as Germany, but last week I spent two days in hospital.

"The doctors said they thought it was a heart attack. I told them to do all the tests. They came back a few days ago and said what they thought they saw, it wasn't that. I told them I had a flight booked to come here."

The event attracted around 3,000 worshippers. Reeling off Christianity hits including his signature tune 'Every Praise', 'Jesus is My Help', 'God Favored Me' and 'Grateful' he also took suggestions from the delighted crowd which was on its feet from the start.

"I have never been to a concert where everybody stands up the whole time. You know what? All the artistes should come to Birmingham."

"The hospitality is great," he added.

Hezekiah is also on soundtracks to movies The Preacher's Wife starring Whitney Houston and Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood.

And won Grammy Awards for Best Gospel Album By Choir Or Chorus twice in 1994 and 2001 with Love Fellowship choir.