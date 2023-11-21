Celebrity chefs and foodies descend on region for Good Food Show Winter

The huge event across several halls at the NEC will give foodies the perfect opportunity to embrace the holiday spirit and discover a world of culinary wonders. Both the seasoned chef or total novice learning to cook at home, there will be something for everyone.

Celebrity chefs will be sharing their secrets, cooking tips, and favourite festive recipes on the live cooking stages. Visitors can also witness mouth-watering demonstrations and engage in insightful Q&A sessions with them too. Big names include best-selling author Nadiya Hussain, food writer Jane Dunn of Jane’s Patisserie, actress and winner of Celebrity MasterChef Lisa Faulkner, and award-winning chefs Michel Roux, James Martin, The Hairy Bikers and Paul Ainsworth – to name a few!

The Big Kitchen, sponsored by HexClad, is back this year, with nothing but the best chefs serving up delicious demos with seasonally themed recipes just in time for festive hosting. HexClad’s Chris Baber will be taking to the stage at the start of each session to show the audience how to create quick, 10-minute dishes throughout the festive season.

The Wild Kitchen, sponsored by Eat Game, will be serving up a selection of Christmas-themed showstoppers where game is the hero, inspiring visitors to create their very own Christmas Lunch masterpieces, as well as providing lots of recipe inspiration for healthy dishes into the New Year. This year, there is also a new Christmas Kitchen, dedicated to all things festive. Hosted by Ruby Bhogal, get your Christmas fix with sweet and savoury recipes created live by the likes of Becky Excell, Calum Harris, Suzy Pelta, Nathan Anthony, and Suzie Lee.

This year, Laithwaites Wine is on board as a partner and host of the BBC Good Food Wine Club Tasting Theatre and will be presented by wine connoisseur Grant Hedley.

A spokesman for show said: "BBC Good Food Show Winter isn’t just about learning it is very much about trying and buying from the 100s of hand selected food producers and brands at the Show.

"The impressive array of artisanal food and drink from local and international producers to sample and buy includes new wines to discover from Yellow Tail, tasty alcohol-free aperitifs from High Point, Cookie Do’s ready to bake cookies, Cornish Cheese Co with the most divine blue cheese, Flower & White’s delightful marshmallow treats and Dipp’d tikka inspired dipping sauces, there is plenty for visitors to discover."

The spokesman added: "It’s the perfect place to get ahead of their Christmas shopping and pick up presents for loved ones at the Good Food market, stock up on Christmas essentials, and even purchase some early Christmas presents for themselves too! From picking up the perfect pan at HexClad to a handmade chopping board from Gia Homeware Christmas really can be completed at BBC Good Food Show Winter."

For further information visit www.bbcgoodfoodshow.com/winter/ and book your tickets now, with prices starting from £25.