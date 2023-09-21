Alison Hammond among cast of well-loved Jack and the Beanstalk panto coming to Birmingham

The cast of this year's Jack and the Beanstalk

The cast, made up of Birmingham's own Alison Hammond, Matt Slack, Samantha Womack, Doreen Tipton, Andrew Ryan, Alexandra O'Reilly and Billie-Kay, came together for the first time on Wednesday evening at the Botanical Gardens.

Alison Hammond will play the Spirit of the Beans

The stars got to know each other through some fun and games ahead of the show, which begins on Saturday, December 16 and will play until January 28, 2024.

The cast enjoyed Birmingham's Botanical Gardens last night

In the biggest regional pantomime in the country, Alison Hammond will play Spirit of the Beans alongside Hippodrome familiar face Matt Slack as Jack Trot, who is back for a 10th year. The star of stage and screen Samantha Womack will play Mrs Blunderbore, joined by Doreen Tipton as Doreen the Cow.

Well-loved panto dame Andrew Ryan will play Dame Trot, with Birmingham local Alexandra O'Reilly in the title role and West-End performer Billie-Kay as princess Jill.

The show is set to feature stunning sets and costumes from The London Palladium.