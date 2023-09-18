Disney's Aladdin on way to Birmingham Hippodrome

The production will feature new songs by an award-winning composer. Photo: Deen Van Meer @Disney

Based on the popular 1992 animated film, Disney's Aladdin will run at the Birmingham venue from October 9, 2024, to November 3, 2024.

A product of Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, the critically acclaimed musical will also feature new songs written by award-winning composer, Alan Menken.

Featured in the cast is Yeukayi Ushe, who will take on the role of Genie, and Gavin Adams, who will make his professional debut as Aladdin.

And taking on the character of Jasmine when the show opens in Edinburgh is Desmonda Cathabel, with casting for the role in future venues to be announced in due course.

They will be joined by other members of the cast including Adam Strong as Jafar, Jo Servi as Sultan, Angelo Paragoso as Iago, Nay-Nay as Babkak, Adam Taylor as Omar and Nelson Bettencourt as Kassim.

Thomas Schumacher, president and producer for Disney Theatrical Productions, said: "As Aladdin approaches it's second decade on-stage, we are thrilled that the 11th production of the glorious Broadway show will soon be seen by audiences throughout the UK and Ireland.

"Thanks to Casey Nicholaw's direction, Alan Menken's music and the peerless design team of Bob Crowley, Natasha Katz and Gregg Barnes this show is a powerful tonic, an irresistible lift for every audience who sees it.

"The musical theatre performers in the UK and Ireland rival any on the planet and we look forward to presenting the best of them in this joyous new production."

Yeukayi Ushe, who will play the role of Genie, added: "I remember when I first watched Disney's animated feature of Aladdin as a child, singing along to those timeless songs and watching in awe of the comedic stylings of Robin Williams.

"Now, I get to take that brilliant, bold, and beloved Genie envisaged by such brilliant creators and bring him to life in this spectacular, all-singing, all-dancing live stage version going on UK tour for the first time."

Tickets for the production will go on sale to Friends of the Birmingham Hippodrome on October 23 from 10am and on general sale on October 27 from 10am.