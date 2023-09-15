Birmingham Royal Ballet dancers take time out of rehearsals for Black Sabbath ballet to meet Ozzy the Bull

Birmingham Royal Ballet dancers from ‘Black Sabbath – The Ballet’. Credit: Kris Askey

BRB are currently in rehearsals for Black Sabbath – The Ballet which will receive its world premiere at Birmingham Hippodrome from September 23 – 30, prior to Plymouth and London.

The Bull, named after Black Sabbath’s legendary Ozzy Osbourne, was unveiled earlier this summer at an event attended by his wife Sharon Osbourne.

The visit by BRB marks the first time the company has ‘met’ Ozzy the Bull.

‘The Prince’ (Mathias Dingman) and ‘Clara’ (Sofia Linares) from The Nutcracker. Credit: Kris Askey

Black Sabbath forged their unique sound in Birmingham Royal Ballet’s home city.

In Black Sabbath – The Ballet audiences can expect a spectacular theatrical evening featuring thrilling dance alongside full orchestrations of legendary Black Sabbath tracks such as Paranoid and Iron Man, as well as new orchestral works inspired by their music – all performed live by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

In addition, to mark the return of BRB’s The Nutcracker this Christmas, ‘Ozzy’ was also visited by the Prince and Clara from the much loved production ahead of the company launching the 12 days of NutcrackAR in November, a festive Nutcracker-themed walking trail of augmented reality QR codes at locations across the city including Grand Central, Bullring, The Grand Hotel and Birmingham Hippodrome.