Audiences at Birmingham Micky Flanagan show told to lock phones away in pouches

Utilita Arena, Birmingham, formerly known as the NIA. Photo: Google.

The Utilita Arena Birmingham, formerly known as the NIA, has warned people coming to tonight's show that they will need to place all mobile phones and smart watches in a Yondr branded pouch.

Their phones will be locked away in the pouches which will be kept with audience members for the duration.

Before leaving the venue at the end of the show, staff will then be on hand to unlock the devices.

A spokesperson for the arena said: "We hope you’re looking forward to Micky Flanagan this evening!

"As with yesterday’s show, all mobiles/smart watches will be placed into a Yondr pouch on entering the arena.

"Those attending will have possession of the pouch throughout the night and will be able to access your device/s at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby."

The policy has proved controversial with audience members, but many attendees from last night's show by Micky Flanagan said the event was well-organised.

Sandra Elizabeth said: "Very well organised last night and lovely to watch a show without screens lighting up!"

Others have questioned those who need their phones for their disabilities, with Natalie Hall saying that she monitors her hearing aid through an app on her phone.