Channel 4's Come Dine With Me is coming to Birmingham.

Come Dine With Me is coming to Birmingham, and producers are on the look out for 'fun and confident' contestants.

Casting has now started for Birmingham residents as well as anyone who lives '45-50 minutes away' by car – which includes Wolverhampton.

The show will see five days of dinner parties hosted by five contestants competing for a prize of £1000.