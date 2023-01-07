Dedicated electric vehicle showcase is a first at NEC show

The debate on the future power of motorsport will be a feature of the EV showcase. Although the focus is on electrification, the merits of synthetic fuel and hydrogen will also be covered.

Motorsport has long been at the forefront of driving forward technology, efficiency and sustainability. In endurance racing, hydrogen fuel cell technology is making impressive progress.

Forze Hydrogen Racing, a racing team completely run by students from the Netherlands, is one of the leading teams when it comes to racing on hydrogen. With a team of more than 60 passionate and talented students that changes every year, Forze has now built nine race cars, each one quicker than the last.

Their most successful Le Mans Prototype car to date, the Forze VIII, will be displayed at the heart of the Autosport International EV Sshowcase.

Proving that EVs are as much about speed as sustainability, Ariel will bring its recently unveiled Hipercar to the show. The ultra-high performance electric sports car can propel itself from 0 to 60mph in just over two seconds and has been designed from the ground up to be the ultimate electric driving machine.

Continuing the battery EV theme, Extreme E will be represented at the show to talk about the sustainability-focussed series and the good work that takes place at each of the environments it visits.

Also positioned on the motorsport ladder is the BRSCC’s Formula Foundation-E, a ground-breaking fully-electric single-seater racing project that has been well over a year in development. The stunning FF-E1 electric race car has been designed, engineered and built in the UK.

Ben Whibley, Autosport International event director, commented: “From hybrid Formula 1 to electric karts, the shift in power in motorsport has been dramatic. The Autosport International EV Showcase will demonstrate the latest innovations and record-breaking vehicles, at the hub of an engineering and technology exhibition that shows the pace of change in the industry.”

Autosport International's Thursday and Friday are trade-only, with exclusive access to the two-day Autosport Engineering Show. On Saturday and Sunday, Autosport International opens its doors to the public.