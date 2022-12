Full list of cinemas in the region showing special 'full length version' of The Muppet Christmas Carol

A section of The Muppet Christmas Carol Poster (Picture: Disney)

The family masterpiece, directed by Brian Henson and starring Michael Caine, is described as "one of the most cherished stories of all time" and it's coming to Shropshire, the Black Country and Birmingham this month.

This version also includes a song that was cut from the original theatrical release called "When Love Is Gone."

Below is a full list of cinemas in the region showing the film this festive period. For an exhaustive list of other locations, visit parkcircus.com.

Shropshire

Shropshire - Festival Drayton Centre - Festival Drayton Centre - December 23

Shrewsbury - Cineworld Shrewsbury - December 9 - December 15

Telford - Cineworld Telford - December 9 - December 15

Telford - Odeon Telford - December 9 - December 15

Black Country and Staffordshire

Lichfield - Lichfield Garrick Theatre - December 23

Wolverhampton - Cineworld Wolverhampton - December 9 - December 15

Dudley - Odeon Dudley - December 9 - December 15

Birmingham

Birmingham - MAC Birmingham - MAC Birmingham - December 19 - December 21

Birmingham - Mockingbird Cinema and Kitchen - December 16 - December 29

Birmingham - Cineworld Birmingham Broad Street - December 9 - December 15

Birmingham - Cineworld Birmingham NEC - December 9 - December 15

Birmingham - Electric Cinema Birmingham - December 16 - December 29

Birmingham - Empire Birmingham Great Park - December 9 - December 15

Birmingham - Everyman Birmingham Mailbox - December 9 - December 15

Birmingham - Odeon Birmingham Broadway Plaza - December 9 - December 15