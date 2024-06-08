The planes flying and on display at RAF Cosford Air Show this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

If you, like thousands of others, have managed to snag tickets to the now sold out RAF Cosford Air Show this Sunday, here's a list of aircraft you should expect to see.

If not, head up to a high point and you might be able to catch a glimpse of some of the dozens of planes and helicopters set to take to the skies for the show on Sunday.

This year will also be the first time that the Couteau Delta will perform at the show. The team is composed of highly skilled pilots from the French Air and Space Force (Armée de l'air et de l'espace) who fly the Mirage 2000D jets, and they are known for their precise and synchronized manoeuvres.

2024 is also set to be the first ever UK role demo display of the Lockheed Martin F-35 B Lightning II, flown by RAF pilots.

Among all the planes and helicopters, there will also be display from the RAF Falcons, the UK's premier military parachute display team.

Flying at Cosford Air Show

Wasp - Navy Wings

Swordfish - Navy Wings

Wildcat HMA.2 - Royal Navy Black Cats

The Royal Navy Black Cats in the sky

BAE Systems Typhoon FGR.4 - Royal Air Force Typhoon Display Team

Lockheed Martin F-35 B Lightning II - Royal Air Force

Mirage 2000D - Armée de l'air et de l'espace Couteau Delta Display Team

Dassault Aviation Rafale - Armée de l'air et de l'espace

Hawk T.1 - RAF Aerobatic Team 'The Red Arrows'

The Red Arrows.

Chinook Boeing CH-47 - RAF Chinook Display Team

AgustaWestland Wildcat HMA.2, solo display - Royal Navy Black Cats

Westland Gazelle, 4-Ship Gazelle Formation - Gazelle Sqn

Lynx, XZ179, Westland Helicopters AH.7 - Project Lynx

Voyager, Airbus A330 - Royal Air Force

The Airbus A330. Photo by Kieran Doherty/REUTERS

de Havilland Vampire - Private owner

Jet Provost, BAC Mk 5 - Private owner

CAP 10 - Private owner

'Muscle Pitts Biplane' G-EWIZ - Rich Goodwin

'Sally B' B-17 Flying Fortress - B-17 Preservation Limited

Spitfire PR.XIX & Mustang P-51 - Rolls Royce Heritage Flight

A Lancaster PA474 of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. Photo: David Jones/PA Wire

BBMF Avro Lancaster PA474 with 4 x fighter escorts - Royal Air Force

Catalina 'Miss Pick Up', Consolidated Aircraft PBY5A - The Catalina Society

Grob Tutor T Mark 1 - Royal Air Force Tutor Display Team

Equipe de Voltaige, Extra 330 - Armée de l'air et de l'espace

ASK-21 Glider - Royal Air Force Gliding and Soaring Association

On display

Eurofighter Typhoon ZH590 (DA4) - Royal Air Force

A400M Atlas - Royal Air Force

Tornado F3T - Royal Air Force

Hawk T.1A XX181, XX236, & XX335 - Royal Air Force

Two Sea Harrier FRS1s. Photo: Royal Navy/REUTER

Sea Harrier FRS.1 - Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm

NHIndustries NH90 - Royal Netherlands Air Force

Marchetti SF260 - Belgian Air Force