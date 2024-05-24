Inside new themed rooms at Alton Towers – and Bluey fans will love them

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bluey joins a line-up of themed rooms at CBeebies Land Hotel including Bing, Postman Pat, In the Night Garden, Octonauts and Something Special.

Fans will be able to stay in the room from the BAFTA award-winning animated TV series, from tomorrow (Saturday).

The Bluey rooms are full of colour

The colourful playrooms sleeps up to five guests – two adults, three children – and the fully themed spaces include a themed bed with canopy, TV and furniture, including a partitioned area for children with bunk bed, bookcase and mirror.

The bathroom

The room includes an illuminated gemstone, iconic bedroom window replica and glowing stars.

Bianca Sammut, Divisional Director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “What better way to welcome Bluey fans into our new themed room than with the 10-year celebrations of CBeebies Land.

"We pride ourselves on having always created unforgettable memories and experiences for families, with this themed addition to CBeebies Land Hotel being just the latest example of that.”

CBeebies Land Hotel

The Staffordshire-based Resort, which is part of Merlin Entertainments, announced the arrival of Bluey to CBeebies Land earlier this year, with families able to meet Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli each day.

For May half term, CBeebies House Party Live will host a special festival including a host of CBeebies favourites.

Inside the hotel

An all-star cast of CBeebies House presenters on stage and on screen, including Evie Pickerill, Gyasi Sheppy, Joanna Adeyinka-Burford, Rhys Stephenson, George Webster, Dodge The Dog, Rebecca Keatley and Ben Cajee. With special guests including Mr Maker, Andy Day and Justin Fletcher starring throughout the week!

To book or find out more about CBeebies Land Hotel visit altontowers.com