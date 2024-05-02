Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Straddling the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, the garden of Springfield Cottage is any plant enthusiast's dream.

The owner, Rachel Glover, is a passionate plant lover and professional garden designer, who has filled her private garden with unusual species.

Predominantly a cottage garden, the space also features a herb garden, a tropical garden and a rose garden.

Rachel, now 52, was made redundant from her job in management during the coronavirus pandemic and decided a career in the garden was more up her street.

"I was in management for 30 years," she said. "I was thinking about what I wanted to do for the rest of my life and decided I wanted to be happy.

Rachel Glover at her Springfield Cottage garden which will open up to the public this weekend

"So I decided to go back to college to do my horticulture level three. I was the oldest student in my year, but they never made me feel as though I was in the wrong place. Even with my age, being 30 years their senior - it was a lovely environment to be in."

After thriving in college, Rachel took part in some shows with the Royal Horticultural Society, won some awards and then began her own business, Potentilla Garden Design.

Her own garden was a labour of love and learning while she was studying at college. The garden is now going into its fourth summer.

Rachel said: "Gardening is so good for your wellbeing - I'm going through menopause and the only way I feel relieved every day is by working outside and with plants.

Rachel was made redundant from her job in management during the pandemic and decided on a change in career

"It's amazing how it can lift you. I would never go back to working in an office - give me plants any day of the week!"

When Rachel throws open her gates for the public this weekend, it will be her third year opening up as part of the National Garden Open Scheme.

The programme gives visitors across the country unique access to more than 500 private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands.

Since its launch in the early 1900s, more than £70 million has been donated to nursing and mental health charities thanks to the scheme - with a record £3.4m donated in 2023.

Springfield Cottage, on Kiddemore Green Road, Bishops Wood, will be open on Saturday, May 4 from 11am to 4pm. Entry is £4, and homemade tea and cake will be available.

More information is available online at findagarden.ngs.org.uk.