7 rainy day activities to stop you feeling under the weather

This week's weather forecast anticipates a glum and gloomy weekend, shadowed by high winds, partial sporadic showers, large cloud coverage and very little sunshine. However, we don't think that should stop you from having some summer fun.

The West Midlands holds some of the most fantastic indoor activity centres in the UK, with families able to take part in living museums, historical art galleries, activity centres, indoor playgrounds and much more.

So why spend the day inside staring out of the window when you could spend it at one of the many fun and exciting locations around West Midlands?

Black Country Living Museum, Dudley.

1940s Weekend at Black Country Living Museum

The Black Country Living Museum is one of the primary reasons to visit the fantastic West Midlands. The museum features a living cast of actors who help bring each of the museum's 80 shops to life.

The Black Country Living Museum also offers some fantastic opportunities to get out of the rain with their walk-through experiences, pubs and restaurants. Just make sure to bring a coat!

General admission tickets cost £25.95 for adults and £12.95 for a child with children under the age of two-years-old able to go for free. More information can be found on the groups website.

Cadbury World, Birmingham.

Cadbury Chocolate Quest with Sam Thompson at Cadbury World

Get a taste of the sweet side of the West Midlands with Cadbury World! With Cadbury World, you can discover first-hand just what goes into making every bar of Cadbury chocolate, and even sneak a little for yourself.

The self-guided tour allows you to walk around a Cadbury World factory and learn about Cadbury and the art of chocolate making, as well as take part in a range of activities and special events.

General admission cost £25 per adult and £20 per child. More information can be found on the groups website.

National Sea Life Centre, Birmingham.

The penguins at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham

Experience the very best of sea life with the National Sea Life Centre Birmingham.

The indoor self-guided tour lets you learn all about the most amazing aquatic creatures the deep blue sea has to offer, all wrapped up in an educational story about sea life preservation.

While it may be wet outside, there are also plenty of chances to get wet inside as you play with the touch friends sea creatures and watch penguins, otters and other sea creatures splash and play.

General Admission costs £19 per per person, with under two year olds able to go for free. More information can be found on the groups website.

Dudley Zoo and Castle, Dudley.

Dudley Zoo and Castle

Put on a coat and visit Dudley Zoo and Castle as you say hello to more than 1300 animals that reside in the ruined fortification.

Get out of the rain as you visit the creepy crawlies in the zoo's amphibian, reptiles and invertebrate sections, or brave the weather to visit the fantastic primates and beautiful big cats.

General admission cost £22 per adult and £15.95 per child. More information can be found on the groups website.

Walsall Leather Museum, Walsall.

Walsall Leather Museum

Love leather? Then this indoor experience is perfect for you. Experience leather making from start to finish as you are welcomed into a restored Victorian factory in one of the UK's most iconic leather towns.

Walk around the building as you discover what goes into making leather while also making one of your very own leather products.

The best thing about it, is that visiting is absolutely free! More information can be found on their website.

West Midlands Police Museum, Birmingham.

Visitors can take their own mugshot and dress up in uniform from years gone by. Credit: West Midlands Police.

Discover what it was really like to spend time on both sides of the bars in the one-of-a-kind police museum.

Located in the heart of Birmingham, the museum gives you the chance to experience the history of the West Midlands Police, including a Victorian-era prison cell that was built in 1891.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £6 for anyone aged 16 and under. More information can be found on their website.

Stourbridge Glass Museum, Stourbridge.

Stourbridge Glass Museum in Wordsley.

Do you love glass? We do too! Visit Stourbridge and go on an amazing journey back in time to learn about the origins of glass making in Stourbridge.

Visitors can also pop along to the 'Hot Shop' which features live glass-making demonstrations that will enthral and memorise, or walk around and explore the museum's glass collections that date back almost 400 years. It's a clear winner!