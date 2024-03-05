Theme park announces details of new revamped rollercoaster set to open this spring

Drayton Manor in Tamworth is set to open The Wave – the newly transformed ride formerly known as Shockwave – this spring.

The new attraction has maintained many of Shockwave’s original features, meaning riders can still race up to high speeds of 53 mph, experiencing up to level four G-Force at 12 feet high.

Whatsmore, the reimagined ride includes four inversions, unique zero-gravity roll and a double corkscrew structure.

With a brand-new train featuring lap restraints designed to secure riders in, the ride is now accessible to more ‘young thrillseekers’ than ever before thanks to its reduced 1.2m height restriction.

Guided by the legendary reps of Saltwater Soul Travel Co, visitors can enjoy the adrenaline-pumping world of surfing through a new experience.

Victoria Lynn, managing director at Drayton Manor Resort, said: ‘Shockwave has always been such a big part of Drayton Manor since opening nearly two decades ago and we’re so excited to see The Wave preserve all the iconic thrills and fun for more families and future generations to come.

"By adapting the hair-raising characteristics of our iconic Shockwave, we’re excited to welcome young fans, from as early as five to six-years-old, depending on height, to experience the UK’s most thrilling family ride."