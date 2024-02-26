Express & Star
Free admission offer for Dudley Zoo this Mother's Day

Dudley Zoo is offering mums free admission as part of its Mother’s Day celebrations.

By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Over Mothering Sunday weekend – March 9 and 10 – mums will be able to enjoy complimentary entry to the Castle Hill attraction.

Dudley Zoo's marketing manager, Andrea Hales, said: “We’re inviting mums to come and see our amazing animal mums for free during the weekend.

“Come and discover more about our first-time mum, Chewie the pygmy marmoset, to giant anteater, Lyra, with her baby, Miguel.

"Not forgetting the many experienced mums we have across the 40-acre site, including Bornean orangutan, Jazz, who is raising not only her son, but her grandson too.”

The complimentary Mother’s Day tickets must be pre-booked on the zoo’s website in advance and mums need to be accompanied by a full-paying child or adult.

Dudley Zoo has also confirmed dads will be able to enjoy free entry for Father’s Day later in the year.

For more details visit dudleyzoo.org.uk

