Free admission offer for Dudley Zoo this Mother's Day

Over Mothering Sunday weekend – March 9 and 10 – mums will be able to enjoy complimentary entry to the Castle Hill attraction.

Dudley Zoo's marketing manager, Andrea Hales, said: “We’re inviting mums to come and see our amazing animal mums for free during the weekend.

“Come and discover more about our first-time mum, Chewie the pygmy marmoset, to giant anteater, Lyra, with her baby, Miguel.

"Not forgetting the many experienced mums we have across the 40-acre site, including Bornean orangutan, Jazz, who is raising not only her son, but her grandson too.”

The complimentary Mother’s Day tickets must be pre-booked on the zoo’s website in advance and mums need to be accompanied by a full-paying child or adult.

Dudley Zoo has also confirmed dads will be able to enjoy free entry for Father’s Day later in the year.

For more details visit dudleyzoo.org.uk