Walsall's Ninja Warrior park to host exclusive over 18 events monthly – with cocktails and alcoholic vodka slushies

The new Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park officially opened its doors at the Crown Wharf Retail Park in Walsall in 2022 to provide a chance for people to try out the show-style courses and inflatable runs inspired by the ITV programme.

Now, the attraction intends to hold Ninja Lates – an exclusive monthly event tailored for Walsall’s most adventurous, reserved strictly for those aged 18 and above.

The first event is set to kick off on February 29.

Whether in the company of friends seeking a new challenge or solo fitness enthusiasts looking for a unique workout, Ninja Lates is billed as an unforgettable and kid-free experience for all.

Tickets for the first event will be priced at just £10 and gives guests an hour to conquer the iconic courses, including, duelling podiums, and the famous warped wall.

Ninja Lates will be stepping it up a notch with an array of tempting cocktails and alcoholic vodka slushies.

Thirsts can be quenched post obstacle course success with fan-favourites like the Cosmo, Espresso Martini, Strawberry Daiquiri, and Pornstar Martini, alongside a carefully curated selection of beers and wines.

Doors for the first Ninja Lates session will be open from 6pm on February 29.

Additional info and tickets can be found at ninjawarrioruk.co.uk