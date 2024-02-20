Spa events space to be refurbished

The work to improve The Venue at Moddershall Oaks Country Spa Retreat, near Stone, is the first phase of its redevelopment.

The upgrade of The Venue will take inspiration from the natural lakeside and woodland location.

It is a popular wedding venue, corporate meeting space and party spot.

The two-stage refurbishment will be taking place between February and April

The design for the refurb is being worked on by the Interior Design Practice, based in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

The firm helped with the redevelopment of the retreat’s Oak House Restaurant and Balcony Bar at the end of 2021.

Moddershall Oaks director Penny Weston said: “In a post-Covid world, we’ve seen demand for conferences, corporate events, and away days increase. The spaces that we have offer flexibility for small and intimate meetings, or larger events that require flexibility, exclusivity, and a change from the norm.

"We’re so excited by this investment and redevelopment as it will give a cohesive connection to the rest of our spaces, and we can’t wait to reveal our phase two plans for our expansion in the future."