Unique steam loco that hasn't operated since 2012 to run on Severn Valley Railway this year

The unique express passenger engine, 71000 Duke of Gloucester, will be tested along the heritage railway once its overhaul is completed this year as part of a new partnership its owners, the BR Class 8 Steam Locomotive Trust, and the Royal Scot Locomotive & General Trust, which will operate it on private excursion trains on the main line.

Currently under overhaul at Tyseley in Birmingham, the 70-year-old loco will eventually move to Crewe where it will be based for the next 10 years.

Originally designed to be the first of a new class of express passenger engines, Duke of Gloucester was the only example of this type of engine ever built as British Railways moved from steam to electric and diesel traction.