Dudley Zoo brings out new pocket guide filled with animal facts and helpful map

New for 2024, it has hit the shelves just in time for half-term visitors.

It is packed full of animal facts about some of the zoo's most popular species and a brief history of the 11th century Dudley Castle.

There is also a fold out map to help navigate around the 40-acre site.

Younger visitors can discover more about each animal’s superpower and test their knowledge about the zoo's animals and their habitats in the DZC challenge.

There is a chance to win a family admission ticket by taking part.

The handy pocket guide costs £4 and can be bought at the safari shop or by visiting dudleyzoo.org.uk