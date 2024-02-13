Dudley Zoo brings out new pocket guide filled with animal facts and helpful map
Dudley Zoo has brought out a new pocket guide to help visitors navigate around the popular attraction.
By Lisa O'Brien
New for 2024, it has hit the shelves just in time for half-term visitors.
It is packed full of animal facts about some of the zoo's most popular species and a brief history of the 11th century Dudley Castle.
There is also a fold out map to help navigate around the 40-acre site.
Younger visitors can discover more about each animal’s superpower and test their knowledge about the zoo's animals and their habitats in the DZC challenge.
There is a chance to win a family admission ticket by taking part.
The handy pocket guide costs £4 and can be bought at the safari shop or by visiting dudleyzoo.org.uk