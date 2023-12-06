A new chapter: Brierley Hill Library reopens after £670,000 makeover

Brierley Hill Library officially opened its doors again on Monday, revealing the results of a long awaited makeover.

The High Street library announced its temporary closure in April, having operated out of a pop-up site at the nearby St Michael's Church since then.

The library's internal works, including new decor and flooring, has been organised by Dudley Council and funded through the Government's Future High Streets Fund.

At the newly transformed site, residents can now enjoy improved ground floor access, a children's library and new meeting rooms for community use such as school classes, group sessions and family activities.

Staff member Danny pictured in the newly transformed library

The library had been operating out of a pop-up site at a nearby church since April

The library has been given a colourful makeover, as green lighting now lines the ceiling, while vibrant blue sofas offer the perfect spot to enjoy a new book.

And an inviting children's area awaits the younger readers, featuring brightly-coloured chairs and tables and a large art piece inspired by Kenneth Grahame's The Wind in the Willows.

The refurbishment of the library comes as part of a multi-million pound project to regenerate Brierley Hill High Street, with plans including the improvement of transport links and upgrade of public toilets.

The library has been transformed in a £670,000 refurbishment project

Green lighting now lines the ceiling for a colourful new look

Speaking on Friday ahead of the library's grand re-opening, deputy leader of Dudley Council, councillor Paul Bradley, thanked residents and businesses for their patience during the works.

He said: "Brierley Hill High Street has had significant investment over the last 12 months, and the refurbishment of the library is one element of the regeneration plans for the town centre.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the residents and the businesses for their patience and cooperation during these works, as we continue to make the town a more attractive and accessible place for people to visit, shop and do business."

Stacks of books await library visitors

Brierley Hill library is open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 6pm, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9am to 5pm and Saturdays from 9am to 4pm.

For information about classes and facilities, visit better.org.uk/library/dudley

To find out more about the regeneration plans for the town, visit regeneratingdudley.org.uk/