Starting at £11.50 a child and £15 an adult (for weekday tickets), Luminate wasn't the cheapest illumination event by a long shot, but it was a magical experience nonetheless.

The event saw the city's West Park transform into an explosion of light and sound as a spectacular trail of captivating lights ran through the surroundings of the much-loved visitor attraction.

Luminate Live, the group responsible for the event, did a fantastic job at creating a magical feeling this year. And even if Santa was too busy to attend, it was a fun experience nonetheless.

The trail starts at the West Park bandstand, where you are greeted with a few stalls selling hot drinks and food as well as a few fairground rides for the little ones to enjoy while you wait for your time slot.

Standing around, I managed to talk to one family who was visiting the event for the first time.

West Park is exploding with colour during the event

Event organisers, Luminate Live, hold the event each year

Father of two Andris Wilks said: "It's a great experience isn't it? The kids absolutely love it so far, they are really enjoying it.