Watch: We walk this year's Wolverhampton Illuminate winter lights trail
This year's Wolverhampton winter lights trail has something for everyone as interactive light displays meet magical exhibits – and despite the price tag, visitors to Thursday's special preview loved it!
Starting at £11.50 a child and £15 an adult (for weekday tickets), Luminate wasn't the cheapest illumination event by a long shot, but it was a magical experience nonetheless.
The event saw the city's West Park transform into an explosion of light and sound as a spectacular trail of captivating lights ran through the surroundings of the much-loved visitor attraction.
Luminate Live, the group responsible for the event, did a fantastic job at creating a magical feeling this year. And even if Santa was too busy to attend, it was a fun experience nonetheless.
The trail starts at the West Park bandstand, where you are greeted with a few stalls selling hot drinks and food as well as a few fairground rides for the little ones to enjoy while you wait for your time slot.
Standing around, I managed to talk to one family who was visiting the event for the first time.
Father of two Andris Wilks said: "It's a great experience isn't it? The kids absolutely love it so far, they are really enjoying it.