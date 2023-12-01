Walsall unveiled its town centre Christmas tree earlier this week, sparking a debate over the festivity of the area.

The tree was erected outside The Crossing at St Paul's on Darwall Street, with residents and shoppers saying the conifer "looked like it was dragged through the street".

Walsall resident Melanie Powell said: "This is nothing like it was when I was young. It just seems like they have stopped trying really.

"I mean look at it, it doesn't shout Christmas spirit, does it? It's just a bit bad, to be honest."

Melanie Powell wasn't too impressed with the "festive" tree

The tree received negative comments from residents, who called it 'shoddy' and said the council should do more for the occasion.