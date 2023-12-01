'Not very festive is it?': Walsall shoppers speak out over 'shoddy' tree
Unimpressed Walsall shoppers have said that a controversial festive tree that was erected for Christmas is "lacking the Christmas spirit".
Walsall unveiled its town centre Christmas tree earlier this week, sparking a debate over the festivity of the area.
The tree was erected outside The Crossing at St Paul's on Darwall Street, with residents and shoppers saying the conifer "looked like it was dragged through the street".
Walsall resident Melanie Powell said: "This is nothing like it was when I was young. It just seems like they have stopped trying really.
"I mean look at it, it doesn't shout Christmas spirit, does it? It's just a bit bad, to be honest."
The tree received negative comments from residents, who called it 'shoddy' and said the council should do more for the occasion.