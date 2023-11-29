21 new penguins settle in at Dudley Zoo after deadly malaria outbreak

A devastating malaria outbreak in January 2022 killed 65 out of the zoo’s 70 penguins.

The zoo has gradually been rebuilding the colony and recently announced the arrival of 21 more Humboldt penguins from South Lakes Safari Zoo in Cumbria.

They are a mixture of sexes and ages and have joined the 10 penguins already at the zoo.

A spokesman at the zoo said: "Penguin Bay is once again becoming a hive of activity with the arrival of 21 more Humboldts!

"The penguins, who are a mixture of sexes and ages, arrived from South Lakes Safari Zoo in Cumbria and have now joined our resident ten birds poolside, bringing our current Humboldt colony total to 31!"