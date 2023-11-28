Meet Twenké and Dora – Dudley Zoo's new bush dogs.

Brought together as a breeding pair, both dogs recently arrived within days of each other.

One-year-old male, Twenké, joined the zoo from Thoiry ZooSafari in France, while five-year-old female, Dora, was sent from Chester Zoo.

Over the last few months the zoo's in-house development team, alongside contractors, have been busy redeveloping the space for the new arrivals.

A new space was built for the arrival of Dudley Zoo's new bush dogs

They have been building new dens and indoor visitor viewing, as well as adding outdoor dens, platforms, enrichment feeders and tunnels to the outdoor hilly terrain, alongside a 3,000-gallon pool complete with underwater viewing for visitors to spot the semi-aquatic species.

The old mesh perimeter fencing has also been replaced with wooden panelling and large glass windows, as well as bubble porthole windows for younger visitors to spy the bush dogs through.

A near threatened species, bush dogs are native to Central and South America, but are losing their habitat for farming.

Thought to look more like a badger or otter than a member of the dog family, bush dogs are adapted to a semi-aquatic life with webbed feet, short legs and short, bushy tail.

They are also nicknamed vinegar dogs because they produce a strong scent that resembles the acidic liquid.