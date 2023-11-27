CBeebies stars welcome Santa to Dudley Zoo's grotto as festivities get under way

Father Christmas was greeted by children’s television presenters Evie Pickerill and Gyasi Sheppy, who are both starring in Wolverhampton Grand Theatre’s pantomime, Snow White.

The inside of the 11th century castle has been transformed into ‘The Chronicles of Dudley Zoo’ – complete with a lion, a witch and a wardrobe – and Evie and Gyasi visited the attraction on Saturday to welcome Santa to its grotto on opening day.

CBeebies stars Evie Pickerill and Gyasi Sheppy help kickstart the Christmas festivities at Dudley Zoo

Dudley Zoo’s media and communication officer, Rachel Hickman, said: “Over the last few weeks the inside of the 11th century castle has been magically transformed into ‘The Chronicles of Dudley Zoo’, complete with a lion, a witch and a wardrobe.

“As the local partner of the Grand Theatre’s pantomime, we were delighted Evie and Gyasi, alongside reindeer Lily and Sunflower, were able to help us declare this year’s fabulous grotto officially open.

“We now look forward to welcoming thousands of excited families to the 40-acre site in the run-up to Christmas to meet with Santa and visit his reindeer in their decorated paddock.”

Tickets for The Chronicles of Dudley Zoo include a special gift from Santa, which is presented in an exclusive festive branded bag for life, and zoo admission.

Santa’s grotto will be open until Christmas Eve.

Tickets must be booked in advance online or by calling 01384 215313.

Snow White at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre runs from December 2 until January 7.