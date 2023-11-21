Weston Park launches new gin for winter

The stately home, on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border, has teamed up once again with local distiller Wrekin Spirit to launch its new Winter Spice Gin.

The Winter Spice Gin is flavoured with fresh elderberries, cinnamon, hawthorn berries, and star anise.

Martin Page, Weston Park’s food & beverage manager, said: “The whole team are extremely excited about the newest addition to the Weston Park gin family.

"Wrekin Spirit’s general manager, Sam Moseley's experience and expertise has crafted another gin that we are all very proud of and hope our customers can enjoy throughout the colder months and the festive season.”

Wrekin Spirit was founded in 2018 on the family farm in Kynnersley, on the edge of Telford, by Isabel Mosley and her son Sam. Each batch is hand-crafted and distilled in copper stills.

Sam has been a regular trader at Weston’s popular food and craft events and has been working with the team in the Granary Restaurant to create a winter inspired gin that draws inspiration from the kitchen gardens and winter on the Weston Park estate.

“We are delighted to have been able to use ingredients from Weston’s own gardens and 1,000 acre estate to create a gin which really reflects the character of the stately home,” said Sam. "It has been a pleasure to work with the team at Weston Park again to create a winter edition of their much-loved gin.”

The Winter Spice gin will be launched in the Granary Restaurant at a Steak Night on Friday, with guests receiving a cocktail based on the new gin on arrival.