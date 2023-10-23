Tamworth’s free fireworks returning for explosive display

The town's fireworks extravaganza will return, bringing a great evening of fun for the whole family.

This year’s display, set to music from Elton John, will light up the skies above Tamworth at 7pm, with the site open from 5.30pm, including food stalls and a fun fair.

Organised by Tamworth Borough Council, the event has become a favourite in the town’s annual calendar of events, pulling in around 25,000 visitors in previous years.

It is expected an even greater surge in this year’s attendance, so people are being asked to allow ample time for travel and parking to make the most of the event.

This year, to assist with access safety to the event, road closures will take place at Anker Drive between 6.45pm-7.45pm, River Drive between 7pm-8pm and Ventura Park Road 7pm-8pm.

Council staff will be handing out wristbands for children, at the main entrances for parents to write their contact details on.

Alternatively, parents can place a wristband on their child at home, prior to arriving, to save queuing at the entrances.

Andrew Barratt, Chief Executive for Tamworth Borough Council, said: “This event has become incredibly popular over the years, drawing high numbers of visitors from near and far.

“We are delighted to be able to host such a large event for the 14th year, free of charge.

"We are lucky to have the facilities to make it all possible to deliver an amazing display of pyrotechnics and entertainment.

“The event has attracted up to 25,000 people in some years and obviously there is quite a lot involved in the logistics of getting everyone in and out safely.

"The layout this year will help assist with the flow of people and traffic but we do ask visitors to bear with us, follow signs and listen to the stewards when exiting the arena.

“If possible, people are advised to walk or use public transport, but if anyone is driving in, we would remind them that highways and parking regulations do apply and anyone parking illegally could be fined.

"I hope lots of families come along to the Castle Grounds and enjoy the celebrations safely.”