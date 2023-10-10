Some of the team at Tamworth Castle

VisitEngland offer a range of quality schemes for tourism businesses in England and attractions including art galleries, historic houses and buildings, are independently visited by an experienced assessor and offered support and guidance to improve their visitor experience.

Following improvements to the castle over the past few years including the Battle and Tribute Exhibition, introducing an AR trail and plus new events including archaeology digs and renowned speakers, the assessor reported an increase in its rating score of 91%, 2% up on last year, with the most notable score being 100% in the staff category.

The assessor commented in their report that the castle provides an “enjoyable and informative visitor experience, with visitors able to engage with some excellent and thought-provoking historic displays and interpretation.”

Andrew Barratt, Chief Executive for Tamworth Borough Council, said: “We’re proud to say that we have an absolute gem of a castle, and the high accreditation from VisitEngland received in June, along the additional Welcome accolade, is a well-deserved recognition of its value, importance and hard work of the staff and volunteers.

“Thanks to the huge amount of hard work and dedication which the whole team puts into making the castle so special, joined with the excellent interactions that visitors have at the castle, it continues to demonstrate that the castle is all about the people – our visitors, staff and volunteers.