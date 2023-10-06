'One-eyed Jack' still going strong at Shropshire Donkey Rescue 15 years after rescue

'One-eyed Jack' made the papers after Shropshire Donkey Rescue, based in Billingsley near Bridgnorth, was found on a patch of waste ground in Coventry.
Jack was among the first animals rescued by the charity, after it was established in 2008, and was just 14 month's old at the time.
Now 15 years on, Jack is still with the donkey sanctuary, now named Severn Valley Rescue, and is still going strong.
Posting a clipping of Jack's first appearance in the Shropshire Star, in which he appeared with sanctuary owner Amanda Ball, Severn Valley Rescue said on Facebook: "Wow, 15 years since our first official rescue of 'One Eyed Jack' and he featured in The Shropshire Star.
"We still have Jack now and he still has his fan club. He is just as gorgeous as ever…..he has aged beautifully."
But they added: "We won’t comment on Amanda and how she has aged … but animal rescue can be very stressful so let’s be kind."
More information about Severn Valley Rescue can be found on their Facebook page facebook.com/severnvalleyrescue