Tamworth Castle named amongst 'best of the best'

Tamworth Castle

Trip Advisor has awarded Tamworth Castle a prestigious ‘2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best’ award, based on a full year of Trip Advisor reviews. The award honours the best attractions, recognising the places that deliver the most exceptional experiences.

The awarding of the Best of the Best puts Tamworth Castle in the top 10 per cent of all businesses and attractions worldwide and allows the castle to display the certificate on its website and all its branding.

Earlier this summer Tamworth Castle also retained their official approval as one of the best small visitor attractions in Staffordshire, after achieving the Visitor Attraction Quality Assurance Service accreditation; a quality assessment by VisitEngland, for the eighth year running.

Andrew Barratt, Chief Executive for Tamworth Borough Council, said: “We’re delighted to have been given this very special award again this year. We are proud of the hard work that goes into making the castle experience a brilliant one for all, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to review us so positively and helped to give us this recognition.

“The council prides itself on offering such an incredible gem as a heritage attraction, with more than 900 years of history to explore inside this great monument.