New Birmingham to Alton Towers coach service launches - and will coincide with events

Alton Towers can now be reached via coach

The service will operate on weekends and during school holidays.

The coaches will depart from the University of Birmingham (North Gate) and have a pick-up point at TK Maxx Birmingham New Street. The service includes a return trip from Alton Towers Resort.

The timetable will accommodate the Scare Fest and fireworks shows this autumn.

People can choose between the earlier or late departure.

Tickets for the new coach service are priced at £29.50 for a return journey.