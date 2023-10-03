Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New Birmingham to Alton Towers coach service launches - and will coincide with events

By John CorserBirminghamAttractionsPublished: Comments

The Coach Company has launched a new coach service from Birmingham to Alton Towers Resort in Staffordshire.

Alton Towers can now be reached via coach
Alton Towers can now be reached via coach

The service will operate on weekends and during school holidays.

The coaches will depart from the University of Birmingham (North Gate) and have a pick-up point at TK Maxx Birmingham New Street. The service includes a return trip from Alton Towers Resort.

The timetable will accommodate the Scare Fest and fireworks shows this autumn.

People can choose between the earlier or late departure.

Tickets for the new coach service are priced at £29.50 for a return journey.

Mark Bond, chief executive of The Coach Company UK, said: “We are excited to launch our new coach service from Birmingham to Alton Towers Resort. We know that Alton Towers Resort is a popular destination for people of all ages, and we hope our new service will make it easier and more affordable for people to travel to the park.”

Attractions
Entertainment
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Staffordshire
Transport
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News