New Birmingham to Alton Towers coach service launches - and will coincide with events

The service will operate on weekends and during school holidays.
The coaches will depart from the University of Birmingham (North Gate) and have a pick-up point at TK Maxx Birmingham New Street. The service includes a return trip from Alton Towers Resort.
The timetable will accommodate the Scare Fest and fireworks shows this autumn.
People can choose between the earlier or late departure.
Tickets for the new coach service are priced at £29.50 for a return journey.
Mark Bond, chief executive of The Coach Company UK, said: “We are excited to launch our new coach service from Birmingham to Alton Towers Resort. We know that Alton Towers Resort is a popular destination for people of all ages, and we hope our new service will make it easier and more affordable for people to travel to the park.”