Alton Towers deal offers £14.50 tickets for limited time

Alton Towers

The Staffordshire theme park has brought back its popular Parent and Toddler Pass for a limited time, which saves families £39 on the usual adult ticket price of £68.

The deal allows one parent and one child under five to enjoy a full day at Alton Towers for £14.50 each, which includes access to the whole theme park, including CBeebies Land.

The offer is available for weekdays only, and excludes weekends and school holidays.

Tickets cost an extra £5 for each additional child under five.

Those wanting to take advantage of the offer must book their tickets online before June 14. Any additional adults must purchase a standard pass.