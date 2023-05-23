Drayton Manor gets set to host half-term fun

drayton manor

To celebrate, Drayton Manor took the Fiestaval party to the city, delighting members of the public with a vibrant flash-mob in Birmingham city centre.

Between this Saturday and Sunday, June 4, visitors can expect to be immersed into a colourful world as an array of high-energy dancers, live entertainment and fun-filled activities take place across the resort.

From juggling stilt walkers to live performances from a samba band, Fiestaval will bring Drayton Manor guests even more value to their May half term visit.

To top off the vibrant carnival atmosphere, Rory the Lion will even host his own Fiesta Finale Show.

Fun-seekers will also be able to enjoy more than 50 rides and attractions, including Thomas Land’s newly launched Thomas and Percy's Submarine Splash, as well as Shockwave and Accelerator.

On top of this, guests can explore the Vikings area where they can climb aboard family-favourite thrill rides Thor and Loki or enjoy rides on Jormungandr and Sleipnir.

Jamie Turner, Director of Commercial Marketing at Drayton Manor Resort, said: “Fiestaval is one of the most highly anticipated events in our 2023 line up and it’s easy to see why!

"From aerial hoop artists to juggling stilt walkers, Samba dancers and drummers we’re bringing the best of carnival celebrations to the West Midlands for what’s set to be an exciting event like no other.

“This is just one of our many events taking place this year that offer Drayton Manor guests even more value for money as part of a truly brilliant family day out.

"We anticipate Fiestaval to be incredibly popular, so encourage those interested to book sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment!”