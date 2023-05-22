New attraction unveiled at Statfold in Tamworth ahead of half term

Rocky at the new Fellumpa Village at Statfold Country Park

Statfold Country Park, Tamworth, will launch the ‘Fellumpa Village’ with stilt houses, working windmill and mine during half term.

It is the home to a colourful family of Fellumpas, guaranteed to appeal to visitors of all ages from May 24 until June 4.

During half term there will be the chance to meet and greet a Fellumpa in the shape of Rocky, a character from the book, in addition to special storytime sessions allowing youngsters to learn all about the friendly Fellumpas and Wortles, who have quietly been living in Statfold Woods for many years.

Other highlights during half term include daily wildlife and craft activities, including Rocky’s Wildlife Trail, unlimited train rides to the Fellumpa Village and Statfold Wood, home to the mischievous Wortles, inflatable fun and VR ride, Vintage Swing Chair for little ones, sit on diggers and outdoor play area.

Visitors can also discover the magic of steam on the award-winning Statfold Barn Railway, home of the UK’s finest collection of narrow-gauge locomotives including more than 30 steam engines.

The Roundhouse Museum, with its dozen tracks radiating out from the central turntable, is another attraction.