From pirate themes to Mardi Gras: What visitors to Alton Towers Resort can expect in 2023

The Smiler

The resort will see the return of Mardi Gras, Oktoberfest, the award-winning Scarefest and Fireworks Spectacular, plus Festival of Thrills is back for its second year with an exciting The Smiler themed takeover for 2023.

Alton Towers has launched the Silver Annual Pass, which means guests can enjoy a year full of fun for just £99.

Passholders can access the events on selected days plus receive loads more exciting benefits.

This February Half Term will see a Pirate Takeover (February 11-26) and visitors can join Captain Black and his motley crew as the infamous pirates of Mutiny Bay take over.

Guests can enjoy a swashbuckling overnight stay with breakfast, live entertainment, entry to the Waterpark, nine holes of Extraordinary Golf, a treasure hunt and access to rides and attractions in Mutiny Bay.

The Festival of Thrills – The Smiler Takeover will be staged from April 17 to May 7 with the event dedicated to The Smiler in its 10th year.

Mardi Gras takes place from May 20 to June 18 and will see a great line-up of food, drink and live entertainment.

The Carnival inspired takeover is set to dazzle as the Mardi Gras Krewes return with brand-new, high-energy entertainment.

Oktoberfest runs from September 9 to October 1 with the Resort transformed into a Bavarian-themed destination, complete with Lederhosen-clad hosts, lots of oomptastic live entertainment, delicious German themed food and drink, plus the chance to ride world-class rollercoasters and family fave attractions.

Scarefest runs from October 7-8 and October 13-31 and the theme park will host terrifying scare mazes with brand-new creepy scares, shocks and spooktacular thrills, more live entertainment across the Resort, plus Monster Ball returns for those brave youngsters.

Fireworksdisplays will take place from November 3-5 and visitors can make magical memories at Christmas as Alton Towers Resort is transformed into the ultimate Christmassy escape from November 24.

Chris Carter, Events and Entertainments Director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “We are dedicated to creating a much-needed form of escape for families and thrillseekers and this year, we plan to host non-stop fun and thrills throughout the entire season.

“We are excited to see the return of our popular Mardi Gras, Oktoberfest, award-winning Scarefest, and mind-blowing fireworks spectacular, as well as welcome Festival of Thrills back for a second year with a special Smiler celebration.

“All of our events will have exciting new live entertainment, fabulous, themed food and drink and with our fantastic rides and attractions, we’re sure our guests will love the Resort’s incredible line-up this season.”